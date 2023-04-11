Arkansas put up 21 runs on the Little Rock Trojans on Tuesday night at Baum-Walker stadium, but it wasn’t as conventional as it sounds. Even though the Hogs has 13 hits on the night, they also had 15 walks.

“We did advance a lot of runners. And, you know, like I said, we had some home runs, but we moved people up. And some of those advances obviously were walks just pushing guys around,” says Head Coach Dave Van Horn, “But we did we did a good job of driving in runs. And I think we hit a lot of balls hard with two strikes tonight.”

When asked about all the walks in the game that eventually led to runs, Van Horn added, “Yeah, it’s awesome. I saw it. I think we might have tied a record tonight because I don’t know if it’s ever been done. It could be hard to do, walk twice in one inning, but we had an individual walked twice tonight.

The win gets Arkansas to 26-6 on the season. They’ll face Little Rock once more on Wednesday before hosting Tennessee over the weekend.