FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas men’s basketball team is 1-0 after taking down North Dakota State 76-58 in their season opener on Monday.

Eric Musselman, Ricky Council IV and Trevon Brazile spoke to the media after the win. You can watch those full post-game press conferences in the videos below.

Arkansas is back in action on Friday against Fordham in Bud Walton Arena.