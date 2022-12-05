Who: #9/8 Arkansas Razorbacks (7-1, 0-0 SEC) vs UNC Greensboro Spartans (4-5, 0-0 SoCon)

What: This will be the second all-time meeting between Arkansas and UNCG.

When: Tuesday – Dec. 6 – 6 pm (CT)

Where: Fayetteville, Ark. – Bud Walton Arena / Nolan Richardson Court

How (to follow):

– Video: SEC Network (Tom Hart and Dane Bradshaw)

– Online Video Stream: Watch ESPN

– Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)

– How to Listen Online/Mobile: Razorback Gameday App

– Sirius/XM: 138 (Sirius) / 190 (XM) || SXM App: Channel 961

– Live Stats: Arkansas Live Stats

– Arkansas Game Notes: CLICK HERE

– SEC Notes/Stats: CLICK HERE

FAYETTEVILLE – The #9/8 Arkansas Razorbacks close the current three-game homestand by hosting UNC Greensboro on Tuesday (Dec. 6). Tipoff is set for 6 pm and the game will be televised on SEC Network.



• This will be the second time Arkansas and UNC Greensboro have met. Arkansas won the first meeting, 89-74, on Dec. 10, 2001, in what was Nolan Richardson’s 500th career win.

• Razorback Ricky Council IV grew up an hour from Greensboro and his sister, Rhianna, played two seasons of basketball at St. Bonaventure before playing her final two seasons (2019-21) at UNCG.

• Ricky Council IV was named the SEC Player of the Week after averaging 22.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals while shooting 70 percent from the field in wins over Troy and San Jose State. He is the SEC leader in scoring (19.8 ppg) and minutes played (35:41 avg.).

• Anthony Black is the only point guard to rank among the SEC top 20. Additionally, he is just 1 of 2 guards to make the list (with Mizzou’s Kobe Brown). Black Is the only player in the SEC to rank among the league’s top 20 in assists (9th); steals (10th); scoring (17th); rebounding (18th)

• Arkansas’ next two games will be away from Bud Walton Arena but the Razorbacks will be considered the home team. First, on Dec. 10: Arkansas will play in the second annual Crimson and Cardinal Classic versus Oklahoma at Tulsa’s BOK Center. Second, on Dec. 17, Arkansas will make its annual trip to North Little Rock to host Bradley.