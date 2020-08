The 2020 Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship will feature four former and three current Razorback players at Pinnacle County Club in Rogers, AR.

The four former players include Stacy Lewis, who is coming off her first win since 2017 at the Scottish Open, Maria Fassi, Gaby Lopez and Alana Uriell.

Lewis has won the NWA Championship twice before, in 2014 and in 2007 as an amateur.

Alyssa Orange previews the weekend for the former & current hogs.