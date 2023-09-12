Fayetteville, AR (KNWA/KFTA) – Linebackers Antonio Grier and Chris “Pooh” Paul Jr., as well as offensive lineman Brady Latham, and running back AJ Green spoke with the media Tuesday night ahead of Saturday’s game against BYU.

Grier returned an interception for a touchdown against Kent State on his first series as a Razorback. Paul Jr. returned from a targeting suspension and recorded 5 tackles and a sack in the second half of the win.

Brady Latham returned from injury and played his first game this season against the Golden Flashes. AJ Green remains as the top running back on the Razorback depth chart with Raheim “Rocket” Sanders still out with injury.

Arkansas and BYU kickoff at 6:30pm inside Razorback Stadium with the game being televised on ESPN2.