The Arkansas Razorbacks fall to the Ole Miss Rebels after registering 8 hits but only scoring five runs. The Hogs pitching struggled from the first pitch of the game and the hitting just couldn’t bounce back from it. Dave Van Horn, Peyton Stovall, and Braydon Webb come to the podium after their first loss in Omaha.
WATCH: Hogs fall to Rebels in MCWS | Arkansas looks to bounce back tomorrow
by: CJ Maclin
Posted:
Updated:
Trending Stories
Follow @PigTrailNation on Twitter
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter