The Razorbacks break a four game losing streak with a 7-5 win over Texas A&M Thursday to take the first game of the series.

Homeruns took center stage Thursday night. Peyton Stovall hit a grand slam in the 2nd inning to give Arkansas a 5-0 lead, and the Jace Bohrofen hit a 2-run shot in the bottom of the 8th to give the Hogs a 7-5 lead.

However, the play people will be talking about is Hunter Grimes throwing out A&M’s Hunter Haas to keep the Aggies from taking the lead in the top of the 8th.

“I mean, that was awesome. I don’t think people realize how tough a play that is,” adds Jace Bohrofen, “Given that he had to go all the way to his left hand, as a right handed thrower having to move his body back, square up to the plate and put in an absolute dot there. I mean, that’s unbelievable.”

Game two between the Hogs and Aggies Friday at 6pm on ESPNU.