Arkansas Baseball is back in season! Coming off back to back trips to the College World Series, the Diamond Hogs are looking to head back to Omaha in 2020.

With what the players say is the best offense in college baseball, and picked to finished 1st in the SEC West, Dave Van Horn’s club is primed for another successful year.

The Pig Trail Nation team gets you ready for the 2020 season from Baum-Walker Stadium.