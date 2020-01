Mike Irwin: Our first question this week is from Lanny who says: In Central Arkansas one can see the excitement with the basketball team and football coaching staff. Is the same excitement building in NW Arkansas? Yes. I think it's everywhere. Even out of state. It's all over social media too. They didn't do much of anything right against Kentucky had to be a bid letdown for the fans but the usual freak out anger stuff wasn't there. The fans love this coach and the excitement is starting to build with football. It might not be too long before Hogs fans will have both football and basketball winning in the same year.

Sed76 asks: If you could change the outcome of any one of the Razorbacks heartbreaking losses over the years which would it be and why?