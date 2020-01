LITTLE ROCK -- After both suffered mid-week league losses, Arkansas and Ole Miss look to get well when the teams meet this weekend in an SEC matchup in Oxford, Miss.

The Razorbacks (12-2, 1-1 SEC, NCAA NET No. 31) and Rebels (9-5, 0-1 SEC, NCAA NET No. 89) are set for a 5 p.m. CT tip off Saturday in a game that will be televised by SEC Network.