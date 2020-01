LITTLE ROCK -- They're not the New York Yankees, but the effect the No. 10 Kentucky Wildcats have on college basketball is certainly Bronx Bomber-esque when considering the "buzz" among fans and media that swells and intensifies as game-time against the 'Cats draws near.

The Arkansas Razorbacks (14-2, 3-1 SEC, NCAA NET No. 23) will host Big Blue (12-4, 3-1 SEC, NCAA NET No. 38) at 3 p.m. CT on Saturday at sold-out Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville with iconic color analyst Dick Vitale in town as part of ESPN's national coverage. It's a game with high early-SEC-season stakes as both teams come in tied with Auburn and Florida for second place in the league and just a game behind defending league champion LSU.