For the second time in school history, Arkansas has defeated the top team in the nation, taking down No. 1 Auburn 80-76 in overtime on Tuesday night inside Bud Walton Arena.

Fans stormed the court after the upset as the Razorbacks have won their ninth straight game and ended Auburn’s 19-game winning streak and perfect SEC record.

JD Notae had a game-high 28 points and four blocks. Jaylin Williams once again posted a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Watch their press conferences below.