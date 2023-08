Fayetteville, AR (KNWA/KFTA) – Offensive lineman Patrick Kutas, DL John Morgan III and CB Jaheim Singletary met with the media following Day 16 of Hogs Preseason practice.

Morgan and Singletary transferred to Arkansas in the offseason. Morgan spent last season with Pittsburgh while Singletary played for Georgia in 2022.

The Razorbacks begin the 2023 season on September 2nd in Little Rock against Western Carolina.