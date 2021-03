LITTLE ROCK -- As the Arkansas Razorbacks prepare to embark on their journey through the NCAA tournament that begins on Friday against Colgate in Indianapolis, the Hogs' coaching staff has ramped up its spring recruiting that this time of year means a heavy dose of the transfer portal with attention also being paid to high school prospects.

The high volume of players already flooding the portal offers a lot to digest before emersing one's self into a deeper recruiting process, but for Head Hog Eric Musselman it's the kind of controlled chaos that's right in his wheelhouse. So far in the current spring recruiting cycle, Arkansas has reached out to approximately 30 college transfer prospects.