Fayetteville, AR (KNWA/KFTA) – Joshua Braun, Isaac TeSlaa, Brad Spence, and Hudson Clark met with the media this evening ahead of Saturday’s home opener against Kent State.

TeSlaa caught a touchdown against Western Carolina. Brad Spence and Hudson Clark each had an interception against the Catamounts.

Saturday marks the first ever meeting between the Golden Flashes and Razorbacks on the gridiron. Kickoff is set for 3pm.