Fayetteville, AR (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas players QB KJ Jefferson, WR Andrew Armstrong, Jaheim Thomas, and Trajan Jeffcoat met with the media ahead of Saturday’s matchup with Florida in Gainesville.

Arkansas is 2-6 overall and 0-5 in SEC play. The Razorbacks need to win all four of their remaining games to become bowl eligible. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. against the Gators.