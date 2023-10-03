Fayetteville, AR (KNWA/KFTA) Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson, TE Nathan Bax, DB Jayden Johnson, and DL Cam Ball met with the media Tuesday night to preview Saturday’s matchup with Ole Miss.

Jefferson grew up just 30 miles away from Oxford in Como, Mississippi. The last time the quarterback played at Ole Miss, he accounted for over 400 total yards and six touchdowns.

Nathan Bax is one of several tight ends poised to step into the void left by Luke Hasz’s injury. Hasz was a major piece of the offense in the first five games but broke his clavicle in Saturday’s matchup against Texas A&M.

Johnson and Ball face a tough test in the form of the Rebels offense. Ole Miss leads the SEC in scoring offense averaging 44.6 points per game.