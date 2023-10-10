Fayetteville, AR (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas running back Raheim “Rocket” Sanders, kicker Cam Little, defensive lineman Trajan Jeffcoat, and defensive back Hudson Clark met with the media Tuesday evening to preview Saturday’s matchup against Alabama.

Sanders finished with just 8 carries for 15 yards in the loss to Ole Miss. Little made a career-long 56 yard field goal in the loss.

Jeffcoat and Clark both help anchor a much improved Arkansas defense this season. The Razorbacks held a Rebels offense averaging more than 40 points per game to 27.