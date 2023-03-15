Come along with the Pig Trail Nation’s Alyssa Orange as she heads to Des Moines, IA, to cover the Razorbacks First (and hopefully Second) round games in the NCAA Tournament.

The good news, Des Moines is only 6 hours from Fayetteville. The bad news, she had to wake up before the sun to get into town on time Wednesday. Luckily she had some good music and fan questions to answer to kill the time.

Made it! It’s was a great practice day for all the teams involved in this region.

Welcome to the court, your Arkansas Razorbacks #WPS pic.twitter.com/1CIGkZEujM — Pig Trail Nation (@PigTrailNation) March 15, 2023

Arkansas got 40 minutes on the floor at Wells Fargo Arena to get used to the court and the rims and the overall atmosphere.

You can also check out the what some of the players had to say in the locker room interview session. FYI, this is the first time in a long time they’ve opened up the locker rooms like this, and it was nice to talk to these guys face to face.

Illinois also got some court time (if you’re interested in that too!)

A look at Illinois practice today at Wells Fargo Arena. Arkansas practicing later today. #WPS pic.twitter.com/WnHs28RR6L — Pig Trail Nation (@PigTrailNation) March 15, 2023

See you tomorrow!