WATCH: Sam Pittman addresses COVID-19 positive results

Pig Trail Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sam Pittman held his daily press conference on Monday, but this time addressing his positive test results for COVID-19. The Arkansas coach said he felt fine, and retested this morning after he found out his results from Sunday.

The protocol as listed out by Coach Pittman is this:

He retested Monday morning. If that test is negative, he will retest on Tuesday. If that test is negative he will retest on Wednesday. If he gets three negative test results he will be able to rejoin the team on Thursday and travel to Gainesville.

If any of those tests are positive he will have to remain isolated from the team for the quarantine period of 10 days, making his return on Wednesday-Thursday of next week.

Stay with the Pig Trail Nation as we continue to follow this story all week long.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

Pig Trail Video

HOG🐗SCOREBOARD

HOG🐗SCHEDULE

HOG🐗FOOTBALL STATS

SEC🏈STANDINGS

Follow @PigTrailNation on Twitter

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers