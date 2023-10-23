Fayetteville, AR (KNWA/KFTA) – Coach Sam Pittman met with the media Monday afternoon for the first time since the firing of offensive coordinator Dan Enos.

Pittman made the decision following Arkansas’ 7-3 loss to Mississippi State inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium this past Saturday.

Enos joined the Razorback coaching staff this past offseason after spending two seasons in the same role at Maryland. Enos also spent 2015-2017 as Arkansas’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Wide receivers coach Kenny Guiton was promoted to OC and QB coach following Enos’ firing. Guiton joined the Razorback staff in 2021 and played quarterback at Ohio State from 2009-2013.

Arkansas is off this week on a bye. The team travels to Gainesville to battle Florida on November 4th. Kickoff is set for 11am.