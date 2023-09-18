Fayetteville, AR (KNWA/KFTA) – Coach Pittman met with the media Monday afternoon to wrap up the loss to BYU and preview Saturday’s road matchup with No. 12 LSU.

Arkansas fell 38-31 to the Cougars suffering its first loss of the season. The Razorbacks begin a four game road trip with Saturday’s clash against the Tigers.

The Hogs take on Texas A&M in Arlington, No. 15 Ole Miss in Oxford, and No. 13 Alabama in Tuscaloosa following this Saturday. It’s the first time in 98 years that Arkansas has played its first four conference games on the road.

Arkansas fell to LSU 13-10 in Fayetteville a season ago. KJ Jefferson missed the matchup with an injury. The Razorbacks are seeking their second consecutive victory over the Tigers in Baton Rouge. The program has never won two straight games in Death Valley.