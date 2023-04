Fayetteville, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – It was a great day out at Razorback Stadium Saturday for the 2023 Red-White Spring Game.

Lots to break down with as many new pieces as there are. We got to speak with Sam Pittman, Chris Paul Jr, Landon Jackson, KJ Jefferson, Raheim Sanders, and Isaiah Sategna after the scrimmage for their thoughts.

Head to the video’s above for more.