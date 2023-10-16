Fayetteville, AR (KNWA/KFTA) – Sam Pittman met with the media Monday afternoon to wrap up Alabama and preview Saturday’s matchup with Mississippi State.

Arkansas fell 24-21 to Alabama in Tuscaloosa this past weekend. It marked the Razorbacks’ fifth consecutive loss and fourth straight road game.

Mississippi State comes to Fayetteville off of a bye. The Bulldogs are 3-3 overall and 0-3 in SEC play.

Arkansas leads the all-time series against MSU 18-14-1. The Bulldogs won last year’s meeting in Starkville 40-17.