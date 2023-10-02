Fayetteville, AR (KNWA/KFTA) – Coach Pittman met with the media to wrap up Texas A&M and preview the roadtrip to Ole Miss. The Razorbacks fell 34-22 to the Aggies in Arlington this past Saturday.

No. 16 Ole Miss took down No. 23 LSU 55-49 in a thriller in Oxford on Saturday. Rebels QB Jaxson Dart finished 26/39 for 389 yards and 4TDs in the win.

Arkansas leads the all time series vs Ole Miss 38-28-1. The Rebels hold an 8-6 advantage in Oxford, including 2021’s 52-51 win over the Razorbacks.

Ole Miss boasts the SEC’s top scoring offense at 44.6 points per game.