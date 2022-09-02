FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – It’s a big deal when you kick off the year with a Top 25 matchup and that’s exactly why SEC Network decided to make their first stop of the College Football season in Fayetteville.

On Friday, the Pig Trail Nation crew got a chance to catch up with Marty Smith, Laura Rutledge and Tim Tebow to get their thoughts on the Arkansas and Cincinnati matchup.

The Marty & McGee show will be live from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and SEC Nation is right after from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

You can see all those interviews in the videos below: