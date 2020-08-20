WATCH: SEC Roundtable- The all-conference season’s impact on the league

College football in 2020 is going to look a lot different.

On July 30th, the SEC announced it’s plans for an All-SEC 10-game season starting on September 26th. This came a day after the ACC announced their 11-game season that included one non-conference games.

Those ACC-SEC rivalry weekend meetings between FSU-Florida, Georgia Tech-Georgia, Clemson-South Carolina & Louisville-Kentucky are gone. In addition, Arkansas’ game against Notre Dame in South Bend won’t happen.

LSU was suppose to host Texas on September 12th.

Alabama was suppose to play USC. The PAC-12 went to an all-conference schedule weeks before the SEC did.

The decision affecting not only those SEC programs, but also those who cover them.

The Pig Trail Nation’s Alyssa Orange is joined by sports media colleagues who cover the SEC to talk about these changes in the SEC- Brian Holland (LSU), Matt Roberts (Texas A&M), Kayla Anderson (Vanderbilt, Tennessee & host of Southeastern Stream Live) and Chris Breece (Alabama).