Former Razorback wide receiver and first round draft pick Treylon Burks is looking good so far at Tennessee Titans camp. Burks, who got some criticism about his endurance and being “out of shape” at the Titans minicamp back in May, said he’s feeling better and healthier after losing about 6 lbs.

“Getting my conditioning right and making sure I am taking care of my body,” Burks told reporters on Wednesday, “Eating healthier and making sure I am on top of my playbook just knowing my role and being a part of the team.”

The Titans start pre-season against the Ravens in Baltimore on August 11th, and open up the season hosting the New York Giants on September 11th.