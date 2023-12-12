Fayetteville, AR (KNWA/KFTA) – Wright’s Barbecue is once again joining the NIL sphere by launching the Big Pig Fund to support Arkansas linemen.

The Fund offers multiple different Wright’s BBQ Packages and the proceeds go entirely to Razorback offensive and defensive linemen.

Wright’s Barbecue owner Jordan Wright has been involved with the NIL sphere before and raises money for pediatric brain cancer. It’s his goal to help the Arkansas linemen, as well as give them opportunities to further their brand.

The Big Pig Fund options can be found at Wright’s Barbecue’s website. Watch the full story above!