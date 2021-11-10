WBB Dominates Tarleton State In Opener, 85-33

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas Women’s Basketball won its season opener on Wednesday night inside Bud Walton Arena, as the Hogs dominated Tarleton State, 85-33. Arkansas’ defense was smothering in the first game of the 2021-22 campaign – the Razorbacks held the Texans to just 22 percent from the field, and dominated them on the glass, 47-31.

Makayla Daniels led the charge, going for 15 points to lead all scorers. Daniels also got it done the boards, pulling down six rebounds, which was tied for the team lead. Erynn Barnum and Samara Spencer had 12 points each, while Elauna Eaton and Jersey Wolfenbarger also got into double figures, going for 11 and 10 points, respectfully.

TURNING POINT

Arkansas got out of the gate fast in this one, going on a quick 14-0 run in the first quarter to blow it open early. Daniels had four points during the run, and fellow junior Marquesha Davis came in and provided a quick spark with four points of her own.

The Hogs ended the quarter up 20-8, and didn’t look back from there. Arkansas’ lead would balloon to as many 53.

HOG HIGHLIGHTS

Barnum and Daniels each pulled down six rebounds, tying for the team lead.

Barnum also nabbed three steals.

Eaton shined in her collegiate debut, going for 11 points in just 15 minutes off the bench.

Spencer was also a sparkplug, hitting five of her six shots en route to a double-digit scoring outing in her collegiate debut.

Freshman Emrie Ellis showed well in her debut, as well, going for two blocks while also chipping in four points.

NEXT TIME OUT

The Hogs are headed for a quick turnaround, as Arkansas-Pine Bluff comes to Bud Walton Arena on Friday morning. That game is set to tip off at noon, and can be streamed on SEC Network+.

