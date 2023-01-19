BATON ROUGE, La. – Arkansas women’s basketball (17-4, 4-2 SEC) gave No. 3/4 LSU (19-0, 7-0 SEC) its biggest scare of the season, but the Razorbacks were edged out, dropping the game, 79-76. Arkansas held onto a three-point lead with 3:21 left, but the Razorbacks were shut out from the field for the remainder of the game. Five Razorbacks cracked double digits in scoring, led by Erynn Barnum’s 20 points and seven rebounds.

LSU wasted no time, starting the game on a 7-0 run in the first 59 seconds, forcing Arkansas to call a timeout. Chrissy Carr hit a 3-pointer out of the timeout to get the Razorbacks on the board. LSU continued to remain hot from the field, making four of their next five shots, but Arkansas sparked a 7-0 run, which was initiated by a Barnum layup. Arkansas trailed 20-13 with 3:43 left in the first quarter. LSU was in a three-minute scoring drought for 3.5 minutes but got out following two free throws. After a little over two minutes without a basket for Arkansas, Samara Spencer nailed a 3-pointer to cut the Tiger lead to six. After one quarter, LSU led 22-16.

Carr made one of two free throws to begin the second quarter, but Arkansas fell in a scoring drought for over three minutes, as LSU went on a 7-0 run. Arkansas got out of that drought and came up with their first field goal of the quarter thanks to a third-chance opportunity completed by a Jersey Wolfenbarger layup. At the media timeout, LSU led 29-19. The bench continued to bring a big spark for the Razorbacks, as Maryam Dauda nailed a 3-pointer and Wolfenbarger drove to the basket for a layup to cut the deficit to 31-24 with 2:49 remaining in the half. After two Barnum free throws, Arkansas trailed by five. LSU delivered a layup and went 5-of-6 from the free throw line, after a handful of Arkansas fouls, to extend their lead to 12 with 1:18 left in the half. Arkansas closed out the half on a 4-0 run, courtesy of a Barnum layup off a steal and a Samara Spencer layup with seven seconds left. That Spencer basket was set up thanks to a Carr rebound and assist. Arkansas trailed 38-30 at the half.

LSU delivered a layup to open the second half and Carr responded on the other end with her second triple of the night. LSU extended their lead to double digits again, but Arkansas went on a 4-0 run, as Makayla Daniels made her first basket of the night off a jumper. With five minutes left in the third, Arkansas trailed 51-43 after Carr knocked down two free throws following an LSU technical foul. Two quick baskets by Dauda inched the Razorbacks closer to trail by six, but after an LSU and-1, it was a 55-47 game with 3:30 left in the third. After a Barnum and-1, Arkansas cut the deficit to two, while Arkansas was cruising on a 10-4 run. LSU made two free throws at the end of the half, and the Tigers led 61-57 after 30 minutes of play.

Barnum cut the LSU lead to two once again off a layup to begin the final quarter but LSU responded with one of their own. A Carr triple cut the lead to one, but the Tigers answered with a layup, as Arkansas trailed 65-62 with 7:52 left in the game. A Barnum layup, to get her up to 20 points, tied the game at 66, and on the next Arkansas possession Daniels nailed a 3-pointer to give Arkansas its’ first lead of the night, 69-66. LSU tied the game back up on the other end with a triple, and the game was 69 all with 5:51 left. Daniels put the Razorbacks back ahead with another trey, but after a couple of baskets exchanged back and forth, Arkansas led 74-73 with 2:59 left in the game. LSU took back the lead with a layup, as the Razorbacks were held off the scoreboard for three minutes. Arkansas came up with a pair of empty possessions, and after two LSU free throws, the Tigers led 77-74 with 16 seconds left in the game. Spencer drew a foul and made both free throws to inch the Razorbacks closer, 77-76, with six seconds remaining. Arkansas was unable to capture a field goal in the final 3:21 of the game, as Arkansas dropped a close one, 79-76, in front of a loud crowd of 7,298.

HOG HIGHLIGHTS

Barnum led the way with 20 points, seven rebounds and two blocks

Spencer delivered 13 points, two rebounds and six assists. Her sixth assist helped her extend her season total to 97, which surpassed last year’s assist total (and led the 2021-22 team)

Carr had 12 points, while recording three 3-pointers

Daniels logged 11 points with 6 assists and four steals

Dauda matched a career-high 11 points off 5-of-7 shooting while also recording four rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 13 minutes off the bench

Arkansas missed just one free throw, going 10-for-11 from the line for 90.9 percent

UP NEXT

The Razorbacks head to No. 1/1 South Carolina on Sunday, Jan. 22 to face the Gamecocks for an 8 p.m. tipoff from Colonial Life Arena. Coverage of the game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

