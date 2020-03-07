WBB falls to South Carolina 90-64

The Hogs run through the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament comes to an end as they fall 90-64 to South Carolina.

There was no slow for Arkansas today as they jumped out to a 6-3 lead over South Carolina. The Gamecocks heated up quickly, and after the 1st quarter, had an 18-8 lead.

At halftime, South Carolina led 48-29, shooting 45.9% from the floor and 7-15 from behind the arc. Arkansas shot only 33.3% in the first half, and made 5-10 3-pointers. Amber Ramirez and Makayla Daniels led the way with 9 points each.

The Hogs came out in the third quarter, and like they did on Friday, were able to cut down the deficit and make it an 8 point ball game. After a fast break layup, Alexis Tolefree appeared to have rolled her ankle, and was taken back to the training room. She returned a little bit later, and re-entered the game.

South Carolina was able to weather Arkansas’ run, and lead 67-48 heading into the 4th quarter.

Now the Hogs wait to find out where they will go for the NCAA Tournament. The Women’s selection show is Monday March 16th at 6pm on ESPN.