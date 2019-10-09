WBB Head Coach Mike Neighbors says “the excitement is what is driving us” as they look to the season

Arkansas women’s basketball is looking at the 2019-2020 season with confidence and excitement, but still with a chip on their shoulder. A season ago the Razorbacks won 6 conference games, three more than the year before. They are made a post season run in the SEC Tournament finishing second to Mississippi State. Then won 2 games in the WNIT.

Yea, there is a lot to be excited about in regards to the Women’s Basketball program.

“We are better than we were this time last year. Every single roster spot is better than we were last year, so that’s where we are. Where we are going, the excitement is what is driving us there. I think the expectations are higher than they’ve been in our locker room for a while. Every one of our kids standards are very, very high and they’ve been really good in practice ever since we started.” says Head Coach Mike Neighbors.

The Arkansas women start their season with two exhibition games against Pittsburg State and Oklahoma City University before hosting New Orleans for Elementary School day on November 8th.