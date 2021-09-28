WBB Season Opener Moved to Nov. 10; Exhibition Game On Nov. 5

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas Women’s Basketball’s season will tip-off a day later than originally scheduled, Head Mike Neighbors announced today. The Hogs will now meet Tarleton State on Wednesday, November 10 in Bud Walton Arena. The original game was scheduled for Tuesday, November 9, the first day games can be played during the 2021-22 season.

Neighbors also announced Arkansas’ exhibition schedule, which will feature only one game. The University of Arkansas, Fort Smith, will make the short trip up the road to Fayetteville to give Hog fans a preview of the new squad. That game will be played on Friday, November 5 in Bud Walton Arena.

For more information about Arkansas Women’s Basketball, follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @RazorbackWBB and on Facebook at Facebook.com/RazorbackWBB. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube Channel, “Kickin’ It In The Neighborhood” for an inside look at the Razorback women’s basketball program and check out The Neighborhood podcasts at CoachNeighbors.com.