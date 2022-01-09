WBB Take Down Rival Mizzou, 83-73

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas Women’s Basketball got its first win of 2022, and its first SEC win of the young conference season, as the Hogs (11-5, 1-2) toppled rival Missouri (13-3, 2-1), who came into the game without a loss in the SEC, 83-73. The Hogs played arguably their most complete game of the season on Sunday afternoon in Bud Walton Arena – they hit 11 threes at a 40 percent clip, shot 43 percent from the field and only turned the ball over twice, the fewest ever in a game in program history.

Amber Ramirez was the leading scorer in this one, dropping in 21 points. She did a good chunk of her work from the charity stripe, hitting 11 of 12 from the free throw line, the first Razorback to hit 10+ freebies in a game since Chelsea Dungee did so against Ole Miss last season (14-17). Rylee Langerman, though, made the biggest impact in this one – off the bench, she scored a career-best 17 points, while hitting five of her six long balls.

TURNING POINT

The first quarter was polar opposite to Arkansas’ seven-point opening frame against Vanderbilt on Thursday, as the Razorbacks raced to a 19-point start and a seven-point advantage over the Tigers after 10 minutes. The Hogs continued that trend through the second quarter and ended the half shooting over 52% from the field and over 46% from three-point range.

The Razorbacks held a 17-point lead after the first half and never allowed Missouri to come within eight points in the second half. The Hogs got to the free throw line 19 times in the second half, making 16 of them. Ramirez went 9-9 from the charity stripe in the second half to put the game on ice.

HOG HIGHLIGHTS

Langerman’s six made field goals and five made threes were both career-bests.

Ramirez surpassed 1,000 career points with the Razorbacks with a stepback three-pointer in the fourth quarter.

Freshman Jersey Wolfenbarger returned to double-figures, scoring 11 points. She also grabbed five boards.

Makayla Daniels did it all in this one – she scored 17 points, pulled down a team-best eight boards, dished a team-best four assists and nabbed a team-best two steals.

NEXT TIME OUT

The Razorbacks will stay in Bud Walton Arena, and are set to face No. 1 South Carolina on Sunday, Jan. 16. That game will air live on ESPN2, and is set to tip at 2:30 p.m. CT.

