Web Extra: Bailey on his Love for the Hogs & Bud Walton Arena

Fayetteville, AR-

Hog Senior Adrio Bailey is a key part of Arkansas’ 13-2 start. He is a high-riser, one of the electrifying Razorbacks who is a crowd-pleaser. We caught up with the Starting Forward Monday afternoon at Bud Walton Arena.

“Man, I’ve been playing here for four years, and it’s great seeing all these people in the seats,” Bailey said.

Bailey’s head coach, Eric Musselman, in his first year leading the Hogs, is known for his passion, energy and enthusiasm, and that’s very clear when you watch the former Nevada Head Coach on the sidelines.

“Sometimes when we come out flat, by him doing that, it fires us up, turns us up. Just the little things like that really gets us going,” Bailey added.

Stay tuned, we sit down with Bailey for an in-depth conversation with the Louisiana native to discuss Arkansas’ 2-1 SEC start.