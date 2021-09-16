Week 3 SEC Picks, Networks, Kickoff Times Including Georgia Southern at Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — The third week of action in the SEC will see all 14 schools involved including two conference matchups.

This past week I went 10-3 on my picks. For the season I am 21-6. Here’s this week’s picks, networks and kickoff times (CT).

Georgia Southern at No. 20 Arkansas, 3 p.m., SEC Network

If there was ever a trap game for Arkansas it’s this game. One week after beating Texas and seven days before they face Texas A&M. Georgia Southern is much better than their 1-1 record since their QB returns this week. The Pick: Arkansas

New Mexico at No. 7 Texas A&M, 11 a.m., SEC Network

Aggies lost Haynes King against Colorado for a few weeks. Offense struggled without King. The Pick: Texas A&M

Chattanooga at Kentucky, 11 a.m., SEC Network+ and ESPN+

I missed last week when I had Missouri winning at Kentucky. This week I pick the home team. The Pick: Kentucky

SE Missouri State at Missouri, 11 a.m., SEC Network+ and ESPN+

I was wrong about Missouri last week, but I won’t be this week. The Pick: Missouri

Tennessee Tech at Tennessee, 11 a.m., SEC Network+ and ESPN+

The Vols should get back on track this week with an easier opponent. The Pick: Tennessee

No. 1 Alabama at No. 11 Florida, 2:30 p.m., CBS

Should be a great game. This one is the best in the SEC this week. The Pick: Alabama

Mississippi State at Memphis, 3 p.m., ESPN2

Both teams are 2-0. Should be a good game. The Pick: Mississippi State

South Carolina at No. 2 Georgia, 6 p.m., ESPN

This could be closer than one would think. Georgia though has too much talent for the Gamecocks. The Pick: Georgia

No. 22 Auburn at No. 10 Penn State, 6:30 p.m., ABC

This could be where the Auburn in Top 25 ends. Penn State may have to try and keep James Franklin later, but for now they are good. The Pick: Penn State

Central Michigan at LSU, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

I am not sold on LSU this season, but they have plenty in the tank to win this game. The Pick: LSU

Tulane at No. 17 Ole Miss, 7 p.m., SEC Network

As expected, Lane Kiffin has Ole Miss in good shape already. The Pick: Ole Miss

Stanford at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m., ESPNU

Vandy is killing my picks. I have six misses in two weeks with a couple of those being Vanderbilt. The Pick: Stanford