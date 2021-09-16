Week 3 SEC Picks, Networks, Kickoff Times Including Georgia Southern at Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — The third week of action in the SEC will see all 14 schools involved including two conference matchups.
This past week I went 10-3 on my picks. For the season I am 21-6. Here’s this week’s picks, networks and kickoff times (CT).
Georgia Southern at No. 20 Arkansas, 3 p.m., SEC Network
If there was ever a trap game for Arkansas it’s this game. One week after beating Texas and seven days before they face Texas A&M. Georgia Southern is much better than their 1-1 record since their QB returns this week. The Pick: Arkansas
New Mexico at No. 7 Texas A&M, 11 a.m., SEC Network
Aggies lost Haynes King against Colorado for a few weeks. Offense struggled without King. The Pick: Texas A&M
Chattanooga at Kentucky, 11 a.m., SEC Network+ and ESPN+
I missed last week when I had Missouri winning at Kentucky. This week I pick the home team. The Pick: Kentucky
SE Missouri State at Missouri, 11 a.m., SEC Network+ and ESPN+
I was wrong about Missouri last week, but I won’t be this week. The Pick: Missouri
Tennessee Tech at Tennessee, 11 a.m., SEC Network+ and ESPN+
The Vols should get back on track this week with an easier opponent. The Pick: Tennessee
No. 1 Alabama at No. 11 Florida, 2:30 p.m., CBS
Should be a great game. This one is the best in the SEC this week. The Pick: Alabama
Mississippi State at Memphis, 3 p.m., ESPN2
Both teams are 2-0. Should be a good game. The Pick: Mississippi State
South Carolina at No. 2 Georgia, 6 p.m., ESPN
This could be closer than one would think. Georgia though has too much talent for the Gamecocks. The Pick: Georgia
No. 22 Auburn at No. 10 Penn State, 6:30 p.m., ABC
This could be where the Auburn in Top 25 ends. Penn State may have to try and keep James Franklin later, but for now they are good. The Pick: Penn State
Central Michigan at LSU, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
I am not sold on LSU this season, but they have plenty in the tank to win this game. The Pick: LSU
Tulane at No. 17 Ole Miss, 7 p.m., SEC Network
As expected, Lane Kiffin has Ole Miss in good shape already. The Pick: Ole Miss
Stanford at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m., ESPNU
Vandy is killing my picks. I have six misses in two weeks with a couple of those being Vanderbilt. The Pick: Stanford