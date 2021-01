Former Razorback Pole Vaulters Lexi Weeks Jacobus & Tori Weeks Hoggard both announcing on Instagram Friday they are retiring from Pole Vaulting.

Among her numerous accolades while in college, Jacobus was a 4x NCAA Champion, and a member of the 2016 Olympic team.

Here is a still frame from her announcement:

Hoggard was the 2019 NCAA Outdoor Champion, six-time First Team All-American and SEC Indoor Champion.

Here is Tori’s retirement post:

Lexi & Tori are from Cabot, AR.