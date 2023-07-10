BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

The Arkansas baseball program has seen five current Razorbacks ,six of its baseball signees and one portal transfer pledge taken through 10 rounds and the first two days of the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft.

The quintet of current Razorbacks selected so far are pitchers Jackson Wiggins (68th by the Chicago Cubs) and Hunter Hollan (74th by Cincinnati), Tavian Josenberger (100th by Baltimore) and Jace Bohrofen (184th by Toronto and outfielder Jared Wegner (282nd by the New York Yankees).

Hollan, Josenberger, Bohrofen and Wegner were all taken on Monday.

Arkansas had a pair of pitching signees taken on Monday’s day two with Wisconsin’s Dylan Questad selected by the Minnesota Twins in the sixth round with the 150th pick and Texas’ Barrett Kent chosen 234th overall in the eight round by the Los Angeles Angels.

The Milwaukee Brewers chose former Indiana pitcher and Arkansas commit Craig Yoho later in the eighth round with 242nd pick.

Questad’s slot value is $412,600, Kent’s $206,500 and Yoho’s $196,700.

Those two joined the four Razorback signees taken Sunday in the opening two rounds in Trinity (Fla.) Mitchell third baseman Aidan Miller (27th by Philadelphia), Houston area outfielder Kendall George (36th by the Los Angeles Dodgers), St. Louis shortstop Nazaan Zanetello (50th by Boston) and Colorado shortstop Walker Martin (52nd by San Francisco).

The three-day event will conclude Tuesday with rounds 11-20 beginning at 1 p.m. and streamed on MLB.com.

Photo by John D. James