FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas outfielder Jared Wegner has been named a preseason All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

The NCBWA’s 22nd annual preseason All-America teams were announced Thursday afternoon. The preseason All-America squads are considered the first step toward the eventual selection of the Dick Howser Trophy, which has been voted upon for 23 seasons by members of the NCBWA.

Wegner, who garnered second-team praise as an outfielder, put up eye-popping numbers last season at Creighton. He slashed .343/.459/.635 with a team-leading 11 home runs, 53 RBI and 11 stolen bases for the Bluejays to earn All-Big East first-team honors at the year’s end.

Over his four-year playing career at Creighton, the Kearney, Neb., slashed .303/.408/.483 with 14 home runs, 80 RBI and 21 stolen bases in 114 games. Wegner was a second-team All-Big East selection as a true freshman after slashing .264/.369/.336 with a homer and 20 runs batted in.

Wegner, who transferred to Arkansas following his senior year at Creighton, is the fourth Razorback to collect preseason All-America recognition entering the 2023 campaign. Pitcher Hagen Smith was named a preseason All-American by Perfect Game, infielder Peyton Stovall received preseason All-America praise from Baseball America and pitcher Brady Tygart earned a preseason All-America nod from D1Baseball.

Arkansas opens the season against Texas on Friday, Feb. 17, in the College Baseball Showdown. First pitch from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, is set for 7 p.m. on FloSports.