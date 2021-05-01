Were the Razorbacks overlooked in the NFL Draft?

After 259 picks were announced in the 2021 NFL Draft, only one former Arkansas Razorback had his name called, Jonathan Marshall.

Marshall, a defensive tackle, was selected in the sixth-round (#207 overall) to the New York Jets. The pick marks the 26th consecutive year that an Arkansas Razorback has been taken in the NFL Draft.

Other Hogs like Feleipe Franks, Rakeem Boyd, Jerry Jacobs and Xavier Kelly were did not get drafted through the seven-round event.

Were the Razorbacks overlooked in this year’s draft? Our Pig Trail Nation team sat down right after the conclusion of the draft to give their thoughts.