Werner Named SEC Runner Of The Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – For a third time this season, Arkansas’ Taylor Werner was named the SEC Runner of the Week Tuesday afternoon following the prestigious Nuttycombe Invitational past weekend in Wisconsin.

Werner, who has been the clear No. 1 on the top-ranked Razorback cross country team, finished the Wisconsin Nuttycombe Invitational with a third-place finish amongst a field that included 20 of the top-30 teams in the nation. The senior from Ste. Genevieve, Missouri finished with a time of 19:52.20. As a team, Arkansas placed four in the top-10 easily rolling to a team win.

This is the third time this season Werner has been named the SEC Athlete of the Week.

Next up for the Razorbacks will be the SEC Championships in Lexington, Ky. set for Fri. Nov. 1 at Kentucky Horse Park.

For more information on Arkansas Cross Country including in-meet updates, follow @RazorbackTF on Twitter.