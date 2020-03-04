Western Illinois transfer Kobe Webster enters portal and hears from Hoop Hogs

LITTLE ROCK — As the transfer portal turns, so do Eric Musselman and his Arkansas Razorbacks.

Western Illinois grad-transfer Kobe Webster — a 6-0 guard and Indianapolis native who led the team in scoring the past two seasons — has graduated in just three years and is looking for another destination with immediate playing eligibility for his senior season in 2020-21.

He entered the transfer portal earlier in the day on Wednesday, and Arkansas was one of several schools that have already reached out.

“Yes, Coach Anthony Ruta contacted me earlier today,” Webster confirmed. “Very eager to learn more about the program and school.”

Webster — a three-year starter at WIU — averaged 17.1 points, 3.6 assists, and 3.2 rebounds in 33.7 minutes per game while shooting 41.7% field goals, including 33.3% from 3, and 78.1% on free throws as a junior on a team that finished the regular-season 5-21, including 2-14 for last place in the Summit League. He had a career-high 40 points in late February and scored 20 or more points six times on the season.

He was second-team all-conference as a sophomore when he averaged 17.0 points per game, and as a freshman he made the league’s all-newcomer team and was honorable mention all-confernence after averaging 15.9 points per game.

In his career at WIU, Webster made 184-of-492 three-pointers for 37.4%.

Webster said he’s also heard from Nebraska, Xavier, Temple, Tulane, and Wake Forest among others.

“A lot (of schools) to be honest,” Webster said of the immediate recruiting attention he’s gotten on his first day in the portal.

Webster — he said he considers his position on the floor to be a “Scoring 1” — does not have a timeframe on taking visits, yet.

“Not sure as of now,” he said. “Once I create a better relationship with some coaches, I’ll start planning visits.”

Webster talked about what he’s looking for at his next destination to wrap up his college career.

“Winning culture first and foremost,” he said. “And a pick-n-roll based offense. I bring scoring, leadership, and the ability to make plays for others. I also have experience since I am a junior guard.”

Arkansas will lose senior grad-transfer guard Jimmy Whitt, Jr., after the current season with the possibility, if not likelihood, that junior guard Mason Jones and sophomore guard Isaiah Joe will both consider professional basketball opportunities as well. Fourth-year junior Jalen Harris and sophomore Desi Sills, along with redshirting JD Notae, are guards on the roster who have reamining eligiblity following the current season.

Musselman and the Hogs currently have three in-state high school guards either signed or committed — Davonte Davis of Jacksonville (signed), Moses Moody of Little Rock (committed), and Khalen “KK” Robinson of Bryant (committed).