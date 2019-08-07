What They Said About the Freshmen on Wednesday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The true freshmen aren’t allowed to talk to the media until they play in a game.

However that doesn’t stop the upperclassmen from talking about them. On Wednesday after the first day in pads five players were allowed to talk to the media.

Here’s some highlights from what Montaric Brown, Deon Stewart, Joe Foucha, McTelvin Agim and Shane Clenin had to say concerning the true freshmen.

What young receivers have stood out?

“Treylon Burks, definitely Trey Knox also, but Treylon Burks,” Foucha said. “He reminds me of Julio (Jones) with his size and his ease and how he can catch a ball in a by position. So definitely would be Treylon Burks.

“I didn’t see the catch today, but I definitely saw the catch yesterday on film. At first we thought he didn’t catch it, but we watched it on another video and a better angle and he grabbed it in. That’s why I said he reminds me of Julio. I have only saw Julio do something like that and he is a freshman. He is going to do some big things also.”

Thoughts on Greg Brooks maybe starting?

“I wouldn’t say maybe because he has been ballin’,” Foucha said. “He has been ballin’ since the day he got here. He is doing even better. He is jumping routes. He can play the seven. He is definitely going to be a guy on the team that can do something this year.

Have the younger quarterbacks impressed you?

“I’ve been able to watch KJ (Jefferson), though,” Agim said. “KJ is nice. KJ can take off at any point, so he’s one of those guys where if you give him a rush lane then he can take it and probably get to the house. You’ve got to make sure when KJ is in the game we’re on high alert. At any point he can throw the ball downfield and he also can take off downfield. He’s a true dual threat.”

How are the freshmen defensive tackles doing?

“You can tell Marcus Miller is rising to the top,” Agim said. “He has definitely been going hard. TC (Taurean Carter) and Enoch (Jackson). You can definitely tell those three are gonna be ready to play on Saturdays.”

What is Miller doing that has impressed you so much?

“Just making plays and being physical,” Agim said. “You can tell he has been physical the whole time. You can tell he’s learning. He’s taking what the coach is teaching him and putting it onto the field.”

WHAT ABOUT SOME OF THE D-BACKS? WILL YOU BE RELYING ON THEM TO HELP THIS YEAR?

“Greg Brooks, Devin Bush, Malik Chavis, those guys are doing incredible,” Brown said. “They can do everything: cover, tackle, anything you need them to do. Those guys are stepping up and I can’t wait to see them this season.”

CHAVIS HAD THAT PBU IN PRACTICE. HAS HE DONE ANYTHING ELSE LIKE THAT?

“Oh, yeah,” Brown said. “He’s long. He’s been doing that all practice, all the practices we’ve been having.”

ANY BIG PLAYS STAND OUT TO YOU ON DEFENSE TODAY?

“[Jalen] Catalon’s pick-six,” Brown said. “He’s been doing incredible. He played every play like it was his last. He was doing very great.”

Thoughts on the freshmen offensive linemen?

“They’re grinders and they’re hungry,” Clenin said. “They want to learn, they’re eager to learn. Obviously they’re freshmen, they make freshman mistakes, they’re not completely on the right path all the time. But we’re just trying to bring them along and they’re eager to learn, which is the best part about it. They’re going to give you everything they have.”

Any of them specifically standing out?

“They’re all doing a very good job,” Clenin said. “I know Beaux Limmer has stepped in to do some center stuff, which has kind of stuck out to me because he hasn’t really naturally snapped the ball that much, so he’s kind of having to learn some new stuff. Ricky’s (Stromberg) come in at guard and done some really good things even though he’s only like 270 pounds. (Dylan) Ratcke moved out to right tackle Rathcke and he’s been doing good. So they’ve all stepped up and done some really good things.”

Who stood out at wide receiver today?

“There were a lot of guys, there was De’Vion,” Stewart said. “We ran a little bubble screen, and he took it all the way to the end zone for about 50 yards. Me and Nick connected on a deep ball. I took that all the way to the end zone, as well. Guys like TQ (Jackson) and Treylon (Burks), you can tell that they’re all more comfortable with the system now because they’re out there moving fast and make more plays too.”

Does having the younger guys raise your level of play?

“All the young guys, they’re more comfortable now, so they’re all out there making plays,” Stewart said. “That is gonna make all of us older guys be like, ‘Okay, these guys are really here trying to play.’ That’s just making everybody in the room better because we’re all competing.”