Q. Our first question is from Armon Abbe who asks: What’s up with Chris Lykes these last couple of games? He looks like a different player. Unusual for a player to make a jump like this so late into the season.

A. Eric Musselman said that the bench is a great motivator. Lykes apparently had been very quiet on the bench and in practice. He told Lykes that as a veteran player and a senior he needed him to take a leadership role. Apparently he started to get more vocal in practice. That’s where the coaches first saw him stepping up and then he started taking it to the playing floor. Clearly his offense has helped in the last two games but he scored about what his season average has been. Around 10 points a game. The big difference is his defense. Six steals in those two games. Musselman said he’s coached short guards before and their ability to get underneath a taller players can be a real asset and that’s what Lykes has been doing.

But the real benefit to me is that Lykes has been playing well as a part of an overall improvement with the transfer players. Every single Arkansas player who got into the game scored, and not just one or two points.

The improvement of all of those transfers, including Lykes, is the real difference in this team.

Q. Lanny says: Very quietly Devo Davis has started to look like he did last year. It’s good to see him stepping up.

A. There’s a lot of theories about his improved play and you’re right, it hasn’t happened suddenly but as more of a slow progression during this winning streak. I think Davis is momentum player. When he senses that the guys around him are stepping up he becomes more comfortable on the court and that includes hitting pressure shots. The jumper he hit with a minute left and a two point lead against Mississippi State was big time. It reminded me of last year’s Devo.

Q. J. Ferrell says: This win streak has been nice but things are about to get real for Muss and his guys. Coming up, Auburn, Kentucky, Bama & Tennessee twice. The wheels could still come off for them.

A. Obviously anything can happen but this idea that Arkansas has played an easy schedule during its eight game winning streak is bogus. The SEC is so balanced that lower tier teams have been tough matchups. Like Georgia beating Alabama and coming within a whisker of knocking off number one Auburn. Arkansas beat Georgia by 26 points. Ole Miss has been tough at home beating Mississippi State & Florida at home and LSU on the road. Arkansas beat the Rebs in Oxford by nine.

The Hogs have eight games left. Even if they go 3-5 over that stretch they’d still end up 10-8 in the SEC. I think two games over .500 in conference play gets them into the NCAA Tournament and I don’t think they’re going lose five more games.

Q. Razorback Redneck says: It looked like to me that Auburn got away with a charge which led to the winning basket against Georgia. SEC refs strike again but in this case I’m glad because it allowed us to play number one at home Tuesday night.

A. I agree. For a nano second I thought the refs might call that charge and I was like, no way. Arkansas doesn’t want to play Auburn coming off a loss to the bottom team in the SEC. It will take the edge off Auburn at Bud Walton. Now we don’t have to worry about that. The atmosphere is gonna be nuts. But I would offer this word of caution. Auburn is the real deal and they play better in bigger games. They clearly overlooked Georgia. That won’t happen against Arkansas.

Q. Matt Yoder asks: Concerning the Big 12/Sec Challenge. Is it possible to schedule these match ups a week or two before the challenge? Then you could pair up the best teams, 2nd best teams, etc. This would give a much better idea as to which is the better conference.

A. It’s an interesting idea but for the purpose of season ticket sales ADs want their schedules set before the season starts, the earlier the better. Also your plan would require last minute travel and hotel arrangements. Coaches hate that. Bottom line, it’s not gonna happen.

Q. OMAHOG12 says: Need a rule change!! Razorback WBB was down two to Tenn in OT and got fouled when they are setting up a three pointer for win. With less than 30 secs in a game the team being fouled should have a choice of free throws or ball in IMO!!! What about you ??

A. I’m not for it because if you have a three point lead with under a minute to go, the ability to foul is a defensive weapon if you’ve got non shooting fouls to give. I don’t think you take that away from the coach that’s ahead in the game. Also when there are just seconds left in the game sometimes a team that’s ahead by three points will foul even if it means giving up a couple of free three just make sure that the other team can’t send the game into OT with a three pointer.

Q. To football. MDW says: When OU and Texas officially join the SEC, it will mean that for the first time in its athletic history, Arkansas will regularly compete against teams from every state it borders. Do you think this can become an advantage for the Hogs that they haven’t had in the past?

A. I do think playing Texas and Texas A&M in the state Texas will help recruiting. Moving to the SEC in 1992 hurt Arkansas recruiting in Texas because they had less media exposure in that state. Being in the same conference with Texas A&M and Texas will give Arkansas more exposure there. The same thing is true for playing OU as a conference team in the state of Oklahoma. Plus two huge rivalries will come into play that Arkansas does not have right now. One of the big issues with moving to the SEC was that Arkansas did not have an opponent that Hog fans could truly dislike. I promise you Texas will be that team immediately and since OU is just down the Interstate I think that will develop into an even bigger rivalry. Big rivalry games attract national attention and give a team more impactful TV exposure. So yes, OU and Texas coming into the SEC will help Arkansas’ recruiting.

Q. robs4516 asks: Can you explain how the portal works in regards to how many players a team can bring in? I’ve seen where seven is the max, but some teams seem to be bringing in a lot more than that.

A. There is no set number. The issue is total new scholarships in a single recruiting cycle. The limit is 25. If you bring more players in from the portal you have to sign fewer high school players. A smaller number of portal signings gives a team more high school signees. Coaches can pick at choose as long as they don’t sign more than 25 total.

Q. Alex4Hogs88 wants to know: what are your thoughts on the hire of Deke Adams as DL coach? He brings in some very valuable SEC experience I believe.

A. Yes, he’s been at South Carolina, Mississippi State and Ole Miss. Sam Pittman has been hiring younger coaches for their recruiting ability but for the D-Line, which is a critical area in need of improvement, he wanted a proven developer of talent and Adams has some first round NFL draft choices in his resume. The word is, he’s a decent recruiter but a very good D-line coach and that’s really what they need going into this spring and fall.

Q. lakecityhog asks: Can you find out, or do you know the eligibility status of Dorian Gerald? I haven’t seen any kind of announcement of him transferring or retiring. It seems to me like he won a starting job every year and then injury wiped him out so his return could be a big help on the D’Line.

A. The bottom line, he was a super senior last season so he no longer has any eligibility left. That’s too bad because when he wasn’t injured Gerald was a very good player.

Q. BloodRedHog says: I think staff continuity helps recruiting. If Pittman can retain Briles and Odom for another season, that bodes well for the Hogs. When was the last time we were able to keep the same OC and DC for 3 or more consecutive seasons?

A. It’s rare. You have to go all the way back to the Ken Hatfield era. He was his own offensive coordinator from ’84 to ’89 and Fred Goldsmith was his defensive coordinator from ’84 to ’88. So Arkansas went five years under Ken Hatfield with the same offensive and defensive coordinators. He also has the highest winning percentage of any Razorback head coach.

Q. Boss Hawg wants to know: Why would Myles Rowser end up at an FCS school when he had tons of offers from top level D-1 schools?

A. Some said it was an NIL payoff. If he were a quarterback maybe but I don’t think Campbell University has big bucks boosters that would throw huge money at a 4 star high school safety. The word I get is, he was a non qualifier at Arkansas and other Power 5 schools. Also he missed almost half of his senior season with an injury and I guess his high school coach felt like maybe Rowser was saving himself for college and he wasn’t happy about that. Supposedly all of the D-1 schools that had offered him backed away as signing day approached because of that and for academic reasons.

Q. Dr. Strangepork says: This past week Eric Dickerson talked about his gold Trans AM that the Texas A&M boosters bought him before he went to SMU. He stated that ALL the SWC teams were trying to cut a deal with him to come to their school. I cannot imagine Lou Holtz doing that or Arkansas to allow that as well.

A. Before NIL a lot of the cheating came from boosters with the coaches of those schools never getting involved. Some knew but most of them were too smart to get caught in a phone conversation about players being paid money like what happened to LSU basketball coach Will Wade a few years ago.

I’m confident that Arkansas never got into a bidding war with other schools offering big inducements to Eric Dickerson or any other player. Arkansas boosters knew Frank Broyles and knew his position on paying players.

I’ve been told on more than one occasion that anything Arkansas boosters offered to players was mostly small potatoes and it almost always happened after the kid was on campus. Slip him several $20 bills after a game. Get him a new set or tires for his car. Give him a summer job where he didn’t do much work. It was easy to keep that stuff away from Frank and away from the media.

The bottom line, boosters that were smart either didn’t offer anything over the top or, at places like the University of Texas where a car or big money was involved they went through third parties so their names were never involved.

Schools like SMU where the coaches were involved and not much was done to conceal what they were doing, they got caught.

Q. @mousetown asks: What did you think about Nick Saban going off on Texas A&M’s big NIL deals after Saban had admitted back in December that his freshman quarterback already had NIL money of close to a million dollars. Ole Nicky boy sounds a bit like a hypocrite.

A. It may sound like that but he says the deals that he was talking about with his incoming quarterback were not in place until after the kid signed his letter of intent.

It sounded like he was saying that the Aggies and other schools were offering these deals up front which is against the rules. A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher came back at Saban and Lane Kiffin who has also criticized the Aggies NIL program, and said they are dead wrong. In fact they are just jealous, he said.

The word that is circulating is that the NCAA has a strong eye on A&M right now. It will be interesting to see how this plays out.

Q. parallaxpig asks: Since Auburn boosters don’t play well with others, does Harsin make it to start of season as Auburn’s head coach? Actually, does he survive next week?

A. That’s up in the air. This is a fight between powerful Auburn boosters behind the scenes and the AD. Those people wanted Kevin Steele to be hired when Gus Malzahn left. Steele was his the defensive coordinator. The AD overruled that plan and brought in Harsin. They’ve been wanting to get him out from he day he was hired. That’s the way it works at Auburn.

Q. Finally, teamOTIS says: It was a winter wonderland this past week here in Fayetteville. Do you have any memories of Hog games in the snow? Also did you get out and make any snowmen? Also where the hog is Connor Vanover? What’s Muss thinking?

A. The only snow game I remember was Auburn in 93. I sometimes go down to the field for games because the press box is confining but I stayed in the press box for that game. I hate snow. If everybody was like me the ski resorts would go broke. No I didn’t build a snowman. My grandkids did. More power to them. I’ll stick to squirting them with a water hose in the summer months. That’s more my idea of fun.

I’m a guy who’s not scared of global warming. I say, bring it on. I’m already looking forward to some Hog baseball games later in the season when 70 to 80 degree temperatures return.

As for Vanover, he’s back. The only thing coach Muss said about his absence is, “He’s fine. He’s not sick.”

You can see him in one of the best NIL commercials I’ve seen. Let’s look at that.