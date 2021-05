Arkansas baseball is preparing for their upcoming series against Georgia and head coach Dave Van Horn is still setting his starting pitching rotation.

For the last few series, the game three starter has been up in the air for the Diamond Hogs and it’s no different for the Razorbacks’ weekend tilt with the Bulldogs.

Pig Trail Nation’s Nick Petraccione breaks down who that third starter could be and answers viewer questions in Thursday’s PTN Daily Update.