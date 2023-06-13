Fayetteville, AR (KNWA/KFTA)- On Wednesday, the SEC will announce the 2024 football schedule for all 16 SEC teams.

That’s right, 16. Texas and Oklahoma are joining the league in 2024, marking this the first year the first time the two teams will be added to the mix. The 2024 schedule will also do away with divisions. The SEC East and SEC West no longer exist in football. We anticipate the announcement coming on SEC NOW Wednesday evening at 6pm CT, but while we wait, our Mike Irwin and Alyssa Orange created their ideal football schedule for the Razorbacks.