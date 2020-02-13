Wicklander Adds to Pitch Arsenal, Number Two Starter This Weekend

Story by Drew Amman:

Fayetteville, AR-

Southpaw Patrick Wicklander earned All-SEC Freshman Honors last season during Arkansas’ run to the College World Series. The San Jose, California Native ranked second on the team in strikeouts with 90, and this year he’s added to his repertoire.

“I actually added another breaking ball this year, added a curveball this year. Connor Noland helped me kinda refine or learn it at Texas A&M last year, but overall I’m a four pitch mix guy now,” Wicklander said. “The big thing is just throwing strikes this year. That probably is the biggest thing for me,” Wicklander notes.

That four pitch mix? Fastball, changeup, slider, curveball. Dave Van Horn says Wicklander left some wins on the table last season despite going 6-2, but he’s not worried about his strike totals this year given the way the Sophomore works every day.

“He’s developed more of a breaking ball, more of a downward action pitch. Coach Hobbs has worked with him, he worked with it on his own, worked with it over the Holidays, and it’s a better pitch. That’s what you have to have. These guys can hit the fastball at this level and you have to have something else to get them out, and he’s developing that pitch,” Van Horn said.

Wicklander was the winning pitcher when Arkansas clinched the NCAA Fayetteville Regional last year when he struck out seven and only allowed three hits. He threw five scoreless innings and only walked one.