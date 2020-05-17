Wide Receiver Jordan Jones Finds New Home

FAYETTEVILLE — Former University of Arkansas wide receiver Jordan Jones is headed to the University of Cincinnati.

Jones, who played high school football at Smackover, joins former Razorback assistant Dan Enos with the Bearcats. Enos coaches the running backs.

Jones didn’t play during the 2019 season due to an injury suffered in preseason. He was a true freshman at Arkansas in 2016 and redshirted that year. He is a graduate transfer so he will be eligible immediately at Cincinnati.

At Arkansas, Jones caught 38 passes for 592 yards and four touchdowns and rushed nine times for 97 yards.

He chose the Razorbacks over Alabama, Tulsa and others out of high school.

