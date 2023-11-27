FAYETTEVILLE — In a bit of old news, wide receiver Sam Mbake is no longer with the Arkansas football team.

It’s coming out today, but Mbake hasn’t been with the Razorbacks for a few weeks. He obvously will enter the transfer portal.

Mbake is a sophomore from Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb who was injured early in 2023. But later sources indicated that Sam Pittman removed him from the team.

He played in nine games as a true freshman in 2022 mostly on special teams. He even transitioned to defensive back for part of 2022, but was due to play wide receiver in 2023.

He was a high school teammate of quarterback Malachi Singleton.